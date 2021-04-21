Deutsche Börse’s (DBOEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 58,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,375. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $19.78.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.