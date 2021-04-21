Deutsche Börse’s (DBOEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 58,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,375. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

