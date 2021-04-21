Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DLAKY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. 72,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,652. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

