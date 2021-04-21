Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €53.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.05 ($55.35).

FRA DWNI opened at €45.88 ($53.98) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.96.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

