Devery (EVE) Market Cap Reaches $514,019.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Devery has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Devery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $514,019.00 and $5,781.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Devery

Devery is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,702 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,112 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

