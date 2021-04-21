Devery Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,051.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Devery has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $473,210.71 and approximately $8,051.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Devery

Devery is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,702 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,112 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

