DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Raised by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.00.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,976 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,240. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 160.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

