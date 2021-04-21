DexKit Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One DexKit coin can now be bought for $3.82 or 0.00007021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DexKit has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DexKit has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DexKit Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com . The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DexKit using one of the exchanges listed above.

