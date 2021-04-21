Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.93 and traded as high as C$5.99. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 12,401 shares trading hands.

DXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.10%.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

