DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $70.85 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $70.85 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00094474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00674949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.47 or 0.07329967 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

