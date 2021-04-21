dForce (DF) Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last Week

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, dForce has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $35.63 million and $3.33 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00068398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00094455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.00683703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.37 or 0.07313936 BTC.

About dForce

dForce is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

