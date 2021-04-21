dHedge DAO Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00005793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $31.67 million and $3.08 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00067981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.67 or 0.00661764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,437.15 or 0.08163918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049756 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,059,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.