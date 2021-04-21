DIA Hits Market Cap of $151.80 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00006822 BTC on major exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $151.80 million and $59.09 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIA has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00094510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00661442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.35 or 0.08129968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00050026 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

