Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $262.01

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.01 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 266.21 ($3.48). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42), with a volume of 25,204 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 262.01. The firm has a market cap of £85.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12.

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, hazardous range glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

