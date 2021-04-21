Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,600 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 448.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.