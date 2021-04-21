Diamant Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Reynolds Consumer Products makes up approximately 1.2% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.06. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

