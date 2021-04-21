DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $43,753.05 on Major Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. DIGG has a market capitalization of $38.37 million and $376,759.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIGG has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43,753.05 or 0.80725534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00275867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $551.50 or 0.01017535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.00651945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,003.06 or 0.99637077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

