Digimarc (DMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

DMRC stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $58.74.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

