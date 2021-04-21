DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0640 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $49.42 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.84 or 0.00553253 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006192 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00030612 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,927.59 or 0.03498327 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

