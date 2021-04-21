Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,160.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.97 or 0.04352734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $948.35 or 0.01719259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00480959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.79 or 0.00704833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00550782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00059518 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.89 or 0.00445779 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00245085 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,266,011 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.