DigitalNote Price Up 24.7% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $27.19 million and approximately $823,629.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.97 or 0.00710093 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 126.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,038,208,942 coins and its circulating supply is 4,889,709,688 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

