DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DigitalOcean in a report released on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

