Digitex (DGTX) Reaches Market Cap of $14.32 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00094929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.30 or 0.00647062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

