Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $3,049.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003144 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003332 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.00339963 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

