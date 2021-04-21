Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 42,931 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of Hillenbrand worth $41,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.