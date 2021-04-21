Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.01% of EchoStar worth $41,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $4,952,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 55,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

