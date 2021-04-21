Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.89 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $40,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after buying an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,081,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $355.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $390.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.52.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

