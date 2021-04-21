Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $43.09 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of DocuSign worth $43,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.48.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.61 and a 200 day moving average of $227.90. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -185.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

