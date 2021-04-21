Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 123,862 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123,862 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.96% of Luminex worth $42,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,045,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Luminex stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

