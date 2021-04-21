Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,343 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.12% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $43,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,993,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 290,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of AY opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

