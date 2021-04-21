Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,701 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 49,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Diamondback Energy worth $44,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

