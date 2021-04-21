Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,923 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.80% of Omega Flex worth $41,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.86. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

