Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 93,450 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.08% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $41,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,899,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

