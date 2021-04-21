Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 93,450 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.08% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $41,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after acquiring an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,899,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $28.05.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
Enerpac Tool Group Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.