Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $304.73

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.73 ($3.98) and traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.89). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.89), with a volume of 4,187,128 shares traded.

DLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 336.38 ($4.39).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.