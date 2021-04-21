DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading Up 2.3%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 12,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 202,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRTT shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $267.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

