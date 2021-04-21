DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.86

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as low as C$3.69. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 40,518 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$320.94 million and a P/E ratio of -22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.88.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$54.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.71 million. On average, analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

