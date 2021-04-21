Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Trimmed by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 4.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $98.02. 62,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,019. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

