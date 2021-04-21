Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $2.27, RTT News reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,408. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

