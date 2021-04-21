Discovery (DISCB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. Discovery has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

