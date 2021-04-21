Discovery (DISCK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Discovery to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

