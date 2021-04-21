Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,855 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 2.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

