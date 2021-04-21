DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DISH Network traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 260903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DISH Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after buying an additional 194,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

