district0x (DNT) Market Cap Hits $189.82 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. district0x has a market capitalization of $189.82 million and $40.24 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00068175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00094996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.52 or 0.00661417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.55 or 0.08043909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050265 BTC.

About district0x

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

