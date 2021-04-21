Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.15

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 22800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

