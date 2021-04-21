Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Trading Down 6.3%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The company has a market cap of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DVCR)

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

