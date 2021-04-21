dKargo Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. dKargo has a market capitalization of $200.26 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00067494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.90 or 0.00658598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.01 or 0.08028513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00049332 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

