DMarket Hits Market Capitalization of $65.73 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $65.73 million and $12,150.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00067973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00660566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00050399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.35 or 0.06771993 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.