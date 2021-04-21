DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of DMC Global worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $204,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BOOM stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $817.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.71, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

