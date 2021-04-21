DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,710 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $318.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.59 and a 200-day moving average of $274.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.46 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.