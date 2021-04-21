DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,399 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 2,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $175.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

