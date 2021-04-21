DnB Asset Management AS Buys 799 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $4,638,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 59.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $413.70 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

